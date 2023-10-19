Sai Karteek pair enters semifinals at World Tour Tennis 25K ITF Futures

Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy and Manish Sureshkumar defeated Bax Florent of France and Rishab Agarwal of India 6-3, 4-6, 10-7 to move into the last four stage of the competition

Published Date - 08:58 PM, Thu - 19 October 23

Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana tennis player Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy and his partner Manish Sureshkumar marched into semifinals of the men’s doubles event of the World Tour Tennis 25K ITF Futures held at Dharwad on Thursday.

In the quarterfinal clash, the duo continued their good form and defeated Bax Florent of France and Rishab Agarwal of India 6-3, 4-6, 10-7 to move into the last four stage of the competition.

Results: Quarterfinals: Men’s doubles: Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy/ Manish Sureshkumar bt Bax Florent/ Rishab Agarwal 6-3, 4-6, 10-7.

