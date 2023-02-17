Tennis: Sai Karteek pair cruises into summit clash in Egypt

Hyderabad tennis player Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy and his partner SD Prajwal Dev cruised into the final of the men’s doubles event

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:48 PM, Fri - 17 February 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy and his partner SD Prajwal Dev cruised into the final of the men’s doubles event at the 15k ITF Futures at Sharm El-Sheik, Egypt on Friday.

The Indian duo downed the pair of Gabriele Bosio and Filippo Speciale of Italy in straight sets with 6-4 , 7-6 (7-5) scorelines. Earlier in the quarterfinal, they defeated E Sallaly A and Zakariya F from Egypt 6-4, 6-2. in a power packed match.

