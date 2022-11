Sai Prajanya, Rajashekar star for Sutton CC at HCA A3 division League

Rajashekar scored an unbeaten 102 before K Sai Prajanya scalped 5/16 to power their side Sutton CC to a crushing 264-run victory

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:13 PM, Mon - 28 November 22

Hyderabad: Rajashekar scored an unbeaten 102 before K Sai Prajanya scalped 5/16 to power their side Sutton CC to a crushing 264-run victory in the A3 division one-day league championship in Hyderabad on Monday.

Brief Scores: Raju CC 122 in 35 overs (Mahadev 4/13, Shravan 3/9) lost to Tarkarama CC 123/3 in 19.2 Overs (Agraj 51 no); All Saints 87 in 28.5 Overs (G Srivatsa 3/13) lost to Gagan Mahal 88/5 in 19.3 overs; Sutton CC 290/5 in 42 Overs (Rajashekar 102no, S Karthik 56, MP Praveen Kumar 51 no) bt Satyam Colts 26 in 8.4 overs (K Sai Prajanya 5/16, Ram Goud 3/8); Cosmos CC 60 in 23.2 overs (Stephen G 4/23, CH Tarun 3/5) lost to Dhruv XI 61/1 in 11.5 overs; MP Blues 270/5 in 40 overs (Raju 89, Dashrath 119no) bt Sacred Heart 154 in 30.5 Overs (Vijay 3/43, Prabhu 3/36); Kakatiya CC 134 (Ashraf 51; G Ram Karthik 3/43; Akshith 5/27) lost to Amberpet CC 135/3 in 27 overs (Sai Sandeep 50no); Vijay Nagar 183 in 41 overs bt Sec’bad union 107 in 42 overs (Rayudu 3/17, Satvik 3/21); ML Jaisimha CC 58 in 13 overs in (Harshith 3/26) lost to Lucky XI 62/1 in 8 overs.

Top Performers

Centurions: Dashrath 119no, Rajashekar 102no,

Five or more wickets: K Sai Prajanya 5/16, Akshith 5/27