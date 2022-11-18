Nitesh bowls AB Colony to big win in HCA A3 division league

Published Date - 07:14 PM, Fri - 18 November 22

Nitesh Naik returned with an impressive 5/25 bowling figures as his side AB Colony defeated Raju CC by 10 wickets

Hyderabad: Nitesh Naik returned with an impressive 5/25 bowling figures as his side AB Colony defeated Raju CC by 10 wickets in the HCA A3 division one-day league championship, on Friday.

Brief Scores: Navjeevan Friends CC 216 in 46.2 overs (Sachin 63; Akhil 3/34, Sharan Raj 3/35) lost to Starlets CC 217/4 in 42.3 overs (CH Akshay 140no); Raju CC 164 in 37.2 overs (M Akshith 63no; Nitesh Naik 5/25) lost to AB Colony CC 166/0 in 22.2 overs (K Dweepadh 76 no, V Nishanth 55 no); Walker Town CC 91 in 32.2 overs (Vivek 58; Venkat Apparao 5/11, Ajay Kumar 4/6) lost to Imperial Club 95 in 15.1 overs (Pratyush 52 no); Raju CC 153 in 30.5 overs (Vishal Jude 54; Aditya 3/30) lost to Satyam Colts 154/8 in 38.2 overs (Ram Gopal 63 no); Lucky Xl 202 in 50 overs (Prathyush 5/24,G Ishanth 4/36) lost to Imperial Club 204/4 in 34.5 overs (Pratyush 80 no, Dhanvi Teja 51).

Top Performers

Centurions: CH Akshay 140no,

Five or more wickets: Nitesh Naik 5/25, Venkat Apparao 5/11, Prathyush 5/24