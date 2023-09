Saikumar, Chetan, Babillail impress in HCA B Division two-day league

Bowlers P Saikumar and Narala Chetan Kumar Reddy shone with ball in the B Division two-day league ties on Friday

Hyderabad: Bowlers P Saikumar and Narala Chetan Kumar Reddy shone with ball in the B Division two-day league ties on Friday.

Saikumar of Mahabubnagar district team scalped 6/42 to guide his team to a mammoth 455-run win over WMCC.

Narala Chetan picked up 5 for 24 while K Akhil scalped 4 for 25 to bowl out Telangana side for mere 76 runs in 29.1 overs for a 307-run victory for team Mahmood.

Deccan Wanderers’ Mohd Babillail picked 5 wickets for 39 to take his side to 141-run win. C Kousik of Ours slammed 123 runs of 81 balls as his side beat Hyderabad Titans by eight wickets.

Mohd Zaveed’s unbeaten 100 run knock led Vijay Hanuman past Secunderabad Nawabs by seven wickets.

In the A division, EMCC posted a five-wicket win over Evergreen.

Brief Scores: B Division two-day league:

Agarwal Seniors 214 in 52.5 overs bt Sri Chakra 85 in 45 overs (Singi Reddy E 3/21, G Omkar 3/18); Nalgonda Dist 247 in 52 overs bt Team Speed 236 in 75 overs (G Lokesh Reddy 87; D Manoj Kumar 3/42, Mujahed 3/57); Hyd Titans 227 in 62.2 overs lost to Ours 228/2 in 35.5 overs (C Koushik 123, V Goutham 66no); Secunderabad Nawabs 193 in 51.1 overs lost to Vijay Hanuman 194/3 in 32.4 overs (Mohd Zaveed 100no, Lehar 76); Deccan Wanderers 256 in 68.3 overs bt Sayi Satya 115 in 43.4 overs (Mohd Babillail 5/39) Zinda Tilimath 211 in 56.2 overs bt Venus Cybertech 198 in 62.5 overs (M Jashwant 79, Abdul Kaleem Khan 3/4, Shaumik Kapoor 4/46); Crown 177 in 67.1 overs lost to National 181/9 in 40 overs (Rigved A 3/39); Khalsa 214 in 49 overs lost to Balaji Colts 220/4 in 70.4 overs (R Gowtham Raj 81, AV Manoj Sastry 87no); Mahmood 383/7 in 90 overs bt Telangana 76 in 29.1 overs (Narala Chetan 5/24, K Akhil 4/25); Charminar 295/9 in 90 overs lost to Hyderabad Blues 296/7 in 61.3 overs (Abhyudaya P 57, Jasmeet Nain 127; Nafees Ul Haq 3/ 48); Mahbubnagar Dist 637/8 in 90 overs bt WMCC 182 in 47.4 overs (K Ramakrishna 79no, P Saikumar 6/ 42); Osmania Univ 320/9 in 77 overs bt New Blues 239 in 61.3 overs (B Sunil Yadav 65; A Sai koushik 3/40, Kalpanesh Sen 4/49);

A Division (T20) league cum knock out:

EMCC 221/5 in 20 overs (S Rohit Reddy 77no, M Sai Pragnay Reddy 78) bt Evergreen 175/5 in 20 overs (Chandan Sahani 51, Illyaan Sathani 39); India Cements 142/6 in 20 overs lost to SCRSA 143/6 in 18 overs (Dharma Naresh 60, B Thejodhaur 3 / 13); UBI 152/7 in 18 overs bt Central Excise 136 in 17.5 overs (B Punniah 3/27); Cambridge Xi 164/9 in 20 overs (Vishal Sharma 3/21) lost to SBI 168/4 in 18 overs (Danny Derek Prince 78); Jai Hanuman 190/4 in 20 overs (Abhirath Reddy 60, Rohit Rayudu 50) bt Combined District 169/7 in 20 overs (G Ganesh 77no); Continental 77 in 15.4 overs (Salman Khan 3/15, M Ruthwik 3/21) lost to Budding Stars 78/0 in 6.3 overs (P Nitish Reddy 51no); Emerging XI Seniors “A” 155/4 in 20 overs (Paras Raj 69) lost to BDL 156/8 in 19.4 overs (K Bhagath Varma 80; P Prashanth 4/18); Emerging XI Seniors “B” 131/6 in 20 overs (A Vigneshwar 61) lost to Income Tax 132/2 in 12.1 overs; Gemini Friends 120 in 17.5 overs (Yogendra Singh 4/ 34, S Pratap 3/ 16) lost to R Dayanand 100/4 in 17 overs; Ensconse 82 in 18.2 over (Rakshann Readdi 4/19, Manish Reddy 3/24) lost to Sporting Xi 83/2 in 8.4 overs; Deccan Chronicle 220/8 in 20 overs (T Ravi Teja 79, CV Milind 54) bt MP Colts 150 in 19.5 overs; Hyderabad Bottling 202/6 in 20 overs (Amit Pachhara 3 /23) bt AOC 139/7 in 20 overs.