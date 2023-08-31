HCA B Division two-day league: Aaron Paul, Kripal Roy slam double centuries

Mahmood’s T Aaron Paul (201 not out) and Mahabubnagar District’s RK David Kripal Roy (201) hit double centuries to hog the limelight in the HCA B Division two-day league

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:44 PM, Thu - 31 August 23

Aaron Paul

Hyderabad: Mahmood’s T Aaron Paul (201 not out) and Mahabubnagar District’s RK David Kripal Roy (201) hit double centuries to hog the limelight in the HCA B Division two-day league matches on Thursday.

Apart from Kripal Roy, Abdul Rafaey Bin Abdhullah also slammed 156 as his side Mahabubnagar posted a massive 637/8 in 90 overs against WMCC.

Meanwhile, Medak District’s Vedanth Singh scalped seven wickets for 23 to guide his side to a 67-run victory over Khammam District.

Brief Scores: B Divisin two-day league: Elegant CC 157 in 33.2 overs (Mohammed Asim 6/15, K Sundesh 3/54) lost to Deccan Arsenal 159/2 in 18.2 overs (Praneeth Kumar 57no, Mohd Abdul Adnan 62); MCC 143 in 41.4 overs (Ravinder 5/38) lost to Warangal District 144/1 in 24.5 overs (B Kumar 106 no); HPS B 120 in 37.1 overs (Rraam Gupta 5/52) lost to Jai Bhagwathi 122/5 in 18.4 overs (Jainath Mansing 51); Future Star 142 in 34 overs (Praneeth Raj 6/57) lost to Balaaji CC 144/7 in 25.4 overs (Paras Raj 52; M Sai Karthikeya 3/36); Mega City 132 in 54.4 overs (Eetesh Tiwari 6/44) lost to Visaka 135/1 in 23.4 overs (A Vigneshwar 95no); Agarwal Seniors 214 in 52.5 overs (Ishaan Khan 79; Mahas 4/46) vs Sri Chakra 58/5 in 34 overs; Nalgonda Dist 247 in 52 overs (DSDK Praise 103; G Lokesh Reddy 3/58, C Shreyas Reddy 4/39) vs Team Speed 35/1 in 13 overs; Hyd Titans 227 in 62.2 overs (B Rilasa Reddy 83; A Nikhil Kumar 3/47) vs Ours 169/2 in 27 overs (C Kaushik 123); Secunderabad Nawabs 193 in 51.1 overs (VVS Sarvajit 70; J Rakesh 3/51, Dharma 4/52) vs Vijay Hanuman 73/0 in 13 overs; Deccan Wanderers 256 in 68.3 overs (Md Asif Mansoori 97; P Bala Prerith Reddy 6/60) vs Sayi Satya 64/4 in 23 overs; Medak Dist 180 in 43.1 overs (Mohammad Nayum 53; P Lokesh 5/40) bt Khammam Dist 113 in 28.3 overs (Vedanth Singh 7/23); Zinda Tilimath 211 in 56.2 overs (Varun Vinod 54; A Ritwik 6/44) vs Venus Cybertech 93/4 in 35 overs; Crown 177 in 67.1 overs (Ankit Singh 3/18, Tushar Tripathi 3/37) vs National 128/5 in 25 overs; Khalsa 214 in 49 overs (Chirag Yadav 61, P Charanjeetsingh 66; Harsha A 5/34) vs Balaji Colts 65/2 in 25 overs; Mahmood 383/7 in 90 overs (T Aaron Paul 201 no, K Akhil 88; Ibrahim Khan 3/65) vs Telangana; Charminar 295/9 in 90 overs (G Harshavardhan Reddy 80; Yash Dubey 3/51, Jasmeet Nain 3/38) vs Hyderabad Blues; Mahbubnagar Dist 637/8 in 90 overs (A Srikanth 69, Abdul Rafeay Bin Abdullah 156, RK David Kripal Roy 201, Md Shadab Ahmed 52, S Arvind 53; G Sreecharan 3/80) vs WMCC; Osmania Univ 320/9 in 77 overs (A Sai Koushik 175; Vipin Choudhary 3/40) vs New Blues.