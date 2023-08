Vimal, Koushik hit tons as Team Speed post 350/3 against Elegant in HCA B Division two-day league

07:06 PM, Tue - 29 August 23

Hyderabad: Vimal Dev (124) and M Koushik Reddy (123 batting) hit centuries as Team Speed posted massive 350/3 in 56 overs against Elegant in the HCA B Division two-day league match on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, A Nikhil Kumar scalped six wickets for 18 as his side Ours dismissed Khammam District to 206 in 57.2 overs.

Brief Scores:

B Division two-day league:

Kosaraju 63 in 18.5 overs (Syed Shabbir Ali 5/16, Darsh Mohal Lal 3/4) lost to Galaxy 64/6 in 21.2 overs (Aditya Singhal 4/21); HPS B 127 in 44 overs (Syed Sameer 5/41, Arjun Anand Kamath 3/22) lost to Manchester 128/9 in 39.5 overs (Satyam Mahin Krishna Prasad 50; Sahil Sisodia Jain 3/47, Vaibhav Pavan 3/50); Sri Chakra 128 in 42.4 overs (Jabin Dheeran 77; K Varuna Teja 4/24, Dheeraj Reddy 4/51) lost to Hyd Titans 132/9 in 40 overs (B Rilasa Reddy 55; Mahas 3/33, Ruthish Reddy 3/50); Team Speed 350/3 in 56 overs (Vimal Dev 124, M Koushik Reddy 123batting, Anirudh Kapil Goud 54batting) vs Elegant; Brothers XI 94/6 in 39.5 overs (J Vardhan Singh 4/13) vs PKMCC; Adilabad District 340 in 69.1 overs (L Mahesh 64, G Arjun 56, A Santosh 93; Vishnu Goud 3/60, Imam Shareef 3/54, Deepak Gupta 3/54) vs Saleemnagar; Oxford Blues 128 in 54.3 overs (Sunny Pawar 3/26, Joshua 3/42, Vivek 3/21) vs Classic 23/0 in 3 overs; Osmania U 141/8 in 42.3 overs vs Khalsa; Mahmood 158/4 in 38.2 overs (T Aaron Paul 57batting, P Sai Karthik Goud 58batting) vs New Blues; Karimnagar Dist 364 in 77.5 overs (B Vignesh 67, A Rithwik Surya 60, E Thakshil 122; J Rishi Stalin 4/64) vs Gouds XI 24/0 in 5 overs; Zinda Tilismath 246/9 in 61.5 overs (Keshav Upadhyay 51; Mani Kumar 3/50, Avinash 4/60) vs Agarwal Seniors; Apex 371/8 in 85 overs (Arbaz Baig 160; Mohd Niyamatullah 3/44, Raj Kumar 4/46) vs Raju CC; Jai Bhagwathi 168 in 61.2 overs (PBV Prerith Reddy 3/62) vs Sayi Satya 107/6 in 29 overs ( K Dhurv Kumar 58, Utkarsh Jain 5/30); Balaji Colts 168/5 in 54.3 overs (M Hansin Reddy 50; P Abhinav Sarathy 3/55) vs WMCC; Telangana 163 in 48 overs (P Aashis Abhay 5/30) vs Deccan Arsenal;

Khammam Dist 206 in 57.2 overs (Sai Chand 86, A Nikhil Kumar 6/18) vs Ours 78/1 in 26 overs; Venus Cybertech 171/9 in 62 overs (Sachin Nagar 5/41) vs Deccan Wanderers.