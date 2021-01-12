Saina, Prannoy test positive for Covid-19 in Thailand

Another Indian shuttler HS Prannoy also contracted the virus. Both tested for the virus and their reports came with positive results in their third test.

Hyderabad: In a major blow to Indian badminton contingent, London Olympics bronze medalist Saina Nehwal tested positive for the coronavirus and was forced to withdraw from the Thailand Open, which began on Tuesday.

Another Indian shuttler HS Prannoy also contracted the virus. Both tested for the virus and their reports came with positive results in their third test. However, Saina’s husband and singles player Parupalli Kashyap’s reports are awaited. They were shifted to local hospital for further tests. Both the players were quarantined in a hospital in Bangkok.

Both Saina and Kahsyap had recovered from the virus in late December and this is the second time they contracted the virus. With the latest development, there is a cloud over other Indian shuttlers’ participation in the ongoing tournament in Thailand.

In her latest Twitter post, Saina posted a video giving Covid test on the eve of the Thailand Open kick-off.

The Indian contingent, which is participating in the tournament, had practiced together after a few days of quarantine in their rooms. It will be seen whether the other players will be taken to tests soon.

A few days ago, Saina Nehwal hit out at the BWF for not allowing them to meet their physios and coaches and were unable to practice in home quarantine on their arrival in Thailand.

Meanwhile, Badminton Association of India confirmed the development in a tweet and revealed that they will be isolated in a hospital for a minimum of 10 days.

Badminton Association of India is in constant touch with @bwf, players, team management and organizers. @himantabiswa @AJAYKUM78068675 #badminton pic.twitter.com/CBilGCpmO4 — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) January 12, 2021

