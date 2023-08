Saindhav Movie Making Video | Saindhav Climax Wrap Video | Venkatesh Daggubati | Sailesh Kolanu

The film's production was completed recently with the wrap up of the climax portion.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:41 PM, Tue - 15 August 23

Saindhav

Hyderabad: Saindhav, starring Venkatesh Daggubati as the lead actor under the direction of HIT series director Sailesh Kolanu, is going to be released on December 23, 2023.

The film’s production was completed recently with the wrap up of the climax portion. The makers of Saindhav released the making video for the film today.