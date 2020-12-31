Sajjanar makes surprise visit to traffic check posts in Cyberabad region

Sajjanar, along with Traffic DCP SM Vijay Kumar and other traffic police officials, visited all the traffic check posts of Cyberabad region from Wednesday midnight till the wee hours of Thursday

Hyderabad: Ahead of New Year celebrations on Thursday, Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar made a surprise visit to various traffic check-posts across the commissionerate.

Sajjanar, along with Traffic DCP SM Vijay Kumar and other traffic police officials, visited all the traffic check posts of Cyberabad region from Wednesday midnight till the wee hours of Thursday. Officials said this was done to brief the checking staff on the extra measures to take to ensure that no accidents take place. They were also briefed on how people caught for drunk driving had to be dealt with and so on.

Speaking on the safety of people and traffic rules Sajjanar said: “Obeying traffic rules will not only secure the life of individuals but will also create a safe eco system on the roads for others too.”

