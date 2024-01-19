Salma Hayek sets Instagram on fire with nude throwback snaps

By IANS Published Date - 19 January 2024, 01:14 PM

Los Angeles: Actress Salma Hayek sent fans wild after sharing a carousel of unearthed naked photographs on her social media.

The ‘From Dusk Till Dawn’ and ‘Frida’ actress left little to the imagination as she uploaded the throwback snaps on her Instagram account, sharing the saucy collection with her 27.7 million followers on the platform, sparking thousands of interactions, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The 57-year-old’s upload has already had more than half a million likes in just one hour, generating thousands of comments. They look to be grabs from film print-outs, thought to have been taken several years ago, it’s not yet clear when the photoshoot took place.

Writing alongside the saucy snaps, Salma penned: “Some say never look back, but sometimes it’s the best view #tbt” Fans and friends flocked to the post’s comments section, with Kate Hudson leaving a flurry of fire emojis, saying nothing else.”

Blake Lively left the mouth-watering emoji, while Lauren Sanchez commented: “Pretty but even more beautiful now.” Someone else said: “These were taken yesterday right? Stunning then, stunning now. You’re an ageless icon.”

While another follower asked: “I thought you were going to remake this shoot.” Others praised Salma’s current modelling skills, saying she’s “still got it now.”

As per Mirror.co.uk, it comes after Salma Hayek stunned her fans as she posed in a skimpy bikini in another Instagram post shared last month, in December last year.

The Hollywood star oozed sex appeal in the yellow tropical print attire against a stone wall as she showed off her toned physique for her followers on the social network.

