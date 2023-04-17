| Here Are Some Cool Belts That Can Make You Look Hot In Any Outfit

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 02:33 PM, Mon - 17 April 23

Hyderabad: Belts are an accessory that can uplift or complete any of our outfits. While we have seen statement shoes or bags of the season, some belts have been making a statement as well.

Many luxury brands have earned their spot in almost everyone’s wardrobe like the iconic Gucci belt, Sabyasachi belt, and others.

If you are looking for either affordable or the best luxury brand ones, we have the top picks for you. Here are a few belts that you can pair with almost any outfit:

H&M classic belts:

H&M has the most affordable belts with good quality. You can get your hands on their wide waist belt with a round metal buckle for this season. This belt is priced at Rs 300, while they also have other affordable belts to choose from. Their classic two-ring belt made statements in the previous years.

Gucci Marmont belt:

Gucci’s belt is always making statements, most of their belts are a great pick but their classic belt with the GG logo never gets old. The GG Marmont leather belt with shiny buckle is priced at around Rs 40,000 and is one of their quick-selling belts. The emblematic Double G is reintroduced for Spring Summer 2020 in a luminous gold tone, set on a men’s smooth black leather belt.

Zara stretch belts:

Known for its stretch belts, Zara is another brand that has affordable belts. Their stretch belt with a circular metal buckle gives a chic look to any outfit. You can wear this in dresses or skirts and make it the star of your outfit. This belt is priced at Rs 1,990.

Dior belt:

Looking for a belt that is stylish and not black? The D-Fence belt is priced at around Rs 64,000 and is an elegant, bold iconic style. Crafted in gold-tone laminated crinkled calfskin, the design is embellished with a pale gold-finish metal ‘Dior’ buckle. The classic accessory elegantly highlights the waist and will pair well with jeans, a skirt, or a dress.

Sabyasachi belt:

Looking for a belt that will go on your traditional outfits? Fit for Indian wear but also giving a Western touch is this Sabyasachi Royal Bengal Tiger belt. One belt that can go on all your Indian wear, this is priced at Rs 19,800.