Salman Khan to make guest appearance in Chiranjeevi’s next?

Since Chiranjeevi’s Telugu remake of the Malayalam film ‘Lucifer’ has been announced, it has created quite a buzz on the internet. What more? Bollywood actor Salman Khan was approached for a cameo in the film.

As per latest updates, the Bhai of Bollywood is said to have given his nod to do an extended cameo in Chiranjeevi’s film. He reportedly also allotted his dates for the shoot as well. However, few earlier reports said Salman turned down the offer in the Telugu project initially.

The Telugu remake reported to be titled ‘Godfather’ will see Salman’s debut in Tollywood. Although the makers haven’t revealed much info about Salman’s role in the film, it is rumoured that the Bollywood actor will be reprising the role of Prithviraj Sukumaran in the Telugu remake.

Reports also suggest that Nayanthara will be playing the role of Chiranjeevi’s sister in the film.

The film’s shooting is currently underway in the outskirts of Hyderabad, which is being directed by Tamil director Mohan Raja and produced by Ram Charan in association with NV Prasad. Thaman is composing the music for the film.

On the other hand, Megastar Chiranjeevi has recently wrapped up shooting for ‘Acharya’. Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde, and Kajal Aggarwal are also part of the project.

