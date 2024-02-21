Sam Mendes to direct four films on Beatles members

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Sam Mendes is set to direct the films. Mendes plans to create four separate movies, each depicting the perspective of a different Beatles member, according to Variety.

21 February 2024

Los Angeles: The Beatles legends John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr will be the subject of a different upcoming feature film. The four separate films will tell the stories of each of them in standalone narratives.

They will intersect to “tell the astonishing story of the greatest band in history,” leading up to their 1970 breakup, according to a press release. Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and the families of the late John Lennon and George Harrison have granted full life story and music rights for the scripted films.

Sam said in a statement: “I’m honoured to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time, and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies.”

The four films will be financed and distributed by Sony Pictures Entertainment with preferred release of all of them in 2027.

As per Variety, music movies have been surging in popularity at the box office. Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ and Paramount’s ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ were bigger hits than expected, while Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’, a cinematic rendering of her record-breaking concert, outperformed several Hollywood franchises in terms of global ticket sales.

Several other looks at musical legends are in the works, Antoine Fuqua is turning Michael Jackson’s life story into a feature film, Amy Winehouse is getting the biopic treatment with ‘Back to Black’ and Ridley Scott is in talks to direct a movie about the rise of the Bee Gees.