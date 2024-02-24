Sama Angels crowned World Hyderabad Premier Golf League champions

Sama Angels defeated Team Alpha to clinch title which marked their first-ever World Hyderabad Premier Golf League triumph.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 February 2024, 10:32 PM

Victorious Sama Angels after their golf league triumph.

Hyderabad: Sama Angels defeated Team Alpha to emerge champions of the World Hyderabad Premier Golf League, season IV in Thailand on Saturday.

It was Sama Angels’ first-ever World Hyderabad Premier Golf League triumph. The championship saw 16 teams and 160 golfers compete for top honours and it was Sama Angels and Team Alpha that made it to the final of the competition as the outcome of the summit clash was determined by a one on one match play format between 8 players each of the two finalists.

For the winners, Abhijay Jaiswal, skipper Neha Ahluwalia, Salil Murthy and Venu Pollineni recorded victories against their respective opponents in the opening four matches. Later, Som Dey’s win sealed the deal for the Sama Angles.

Results: Final round: Venu Pollineni 4 bt Rajesh Alla 2, Salil Murthy 4 bt Shahrukh Kumar 3, Neha 5 bt Ramana 4, Abhijay Jaiswal 7 bt Anil Reddy 6, TV Subba Rao 2 bt Madhukar Perala 1, Som Dey 4 bt OP Modi 3, Ram Mandava – Dinesh Alla All square, N Raj Kumar – Paul Suresh all square.