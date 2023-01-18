Samantha shares post about ‘it not being over till you’re dead’

Fans of the ‘Yashoda’ actor have shown themselves to be tremendous support for her, tweeting daily words of inspiration and encouragement to her.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:41 AM, Wed - 18 January 23

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has experienced health problems, is making every effort to maintain her optimism. Fans of the ‘Yashoda’ actor have shown themselves to be tremendous support for her, tweeting daily words of inspiration and encouragement to her.

The actor, who has been diagnosed with myositis, received praise from everyone when she tweeted a selfie of her working out with her personal trainer Junaid Shaikh. Samantha had shared a picture from the gym on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Not so sensitive #ificanyoucan (sic).”

Sam also reacted to a long message from a fan who has admired the actor for a long time. “Aww. Touched. Thank you, my angel,” she wrote in a post on Tuesday.

Aww 🤍

Touched 🤗🤗🤗🤗

Thankyou my angel https://t.co/Wn5NzEjsZU — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) January 17, 2023

When the ‘Super Deluxe’ actor shared a quote from Jennifer Coolidge from the Critics Choice Awards 2023, Sam won many hearts. For her work in ‘The White Lotus’, Coolidge received the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama series. “For anyone who sort of given up hope, I hope this gives you inspiration. It’s not over till it’s over. It’s not over until you’re dead,” the Hollywood actor said in her winning speech.

Samantha seems to have gotten her inspiration from Coolidge as she shared the quote in her Instagram Stories with a fire emoji.

On the work front, Sam will be seen in ‘Shaakuntalam’, ‘Kushi’, and ‘Citadel’. The actor shared that the first single from ‘Shaakuntalam’ will be out on January 18. Titled ‘Mallika’, the music is by Mani Sharma.