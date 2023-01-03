Life is different lately, says Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The actor had earlier revealed that she has been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called myositis. Sam also disclosed that the song ‘No Woman No Cry’ from ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forver’, gets her going through the tough days.

Hyderabad: When Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced on Twitter that ‘Shaakuntalam’ would now be released on February 17 in 3D format, the actor quickly rose to the top of the platform’s trending topics. The ‘Family Man 2’ star also interacted with her fans on the social networking site on Monday.

When a fan asked Samantha how life has been lately for her, she replied, “Different”. The actor had earlier revealed that she has been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called myositis. Sam also disclosed that the song ‘No Woman No Cry’ from ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forver’, gets her going through the tough days.

As fans poured in their best wishes and emotional messages for her speedy recovery, the ‘Yashoda’ star replied, “Thankyou for always having my back… the strength I still have is because of all of your prayers. The girl needs you (sic).”

When a fan urged her to keep on rising against the hatred she has been receiving, Sam sarcastically replied, “What hatred.” According to Sam, the best thing about falling is that “getting back up makes it all the more sweeter”.

By sharing special birthday messages for some of her followers, the ‘Rangasthalam’ star even fulfilled their requests.

Meanwhile, there are several rumours circulating in tinsel town that Samantha has quit all of her upcoming projects. However, the actor’s rep has refuted the rumours.