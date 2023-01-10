Samantha tears up at ‘Shaakuntalam’ trailer launch event

By Shweta Watson Updated On - 10:59 AM, Tue - 10 January 23

Hyderabad: The trailer of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ‘Shaakuntalam’ was unveiled by the makers on Monday. The mythological romantic drama stars Samantha and Dev Mohan in lead roles.

At the trailer launch event, Samantha was seen getting emotional and tearing up on the stage. Dressed in a sheer white sari and donning glasses, the actor looked every bit beautiful. She was also seen holding a japmala in her hands.

The actor, who was recently diagnosed with myositis, said at the event, “No matter how many struggles I face in life, one thing won’t change. That’s how much I love cinema and cinema loves me back.” She added, “I took so much strength that I should definitely come here. I decided to come here for the respect and admiration I’ve towards director Gunasekhar.”

The ‘Yashoda’ actor also expressed her gratitude towards Gunasekhar for choosing her for the role of Shakuntala. Based on Kalidasa’s acclaimed Sanskrit play ‘Abhijnana Shakuntalam’, the film is a whimsical tale of love set in the Kashyapa Kanumalu (Kashmir).

The film is preparing for a theatrical release on February 17, 2023. It will be out in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film is presented by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations in collaboration with Gunaa Teamworks, produced by Neelima Guna.

‘Shaakuntalam’ also stars the likes of Kabir Bedi, Prakash Raj and Madhubala. Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha is also seen making a cameo in the trailer.

Watch the trailer here: