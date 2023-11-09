Samantha opens up on ‘failed marriage’, says she’s empowered by the lows

"When I hit an all-time low of, well, a failed marriage, and my health and work were getting affected, it was like a triple whammy..." the actor shared.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:25 PM, Thu - 9 November 23

Photo: Bulgari/Instagram

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is currently vacationing in Bhutan with her close friends, opened up about her failed marriage to actor Naga Chaitanya in a latest interview with ‘Harper’s Bazaar’.

Talking about how she doesn’t chase perfection in life, she said, “When I hit an all-time low of, well, a failed marriage, and my health and work were getting affected, it was like a triple whammy; boom, boom, boom. You know, people go down for far less than what I endured for the last two years or so.”

During her difficult times, the ‘Kushi’ actor read about actors who have gone through similar things and that helped her immensely. “It’s not always about how many super hits and blockbusters one has, how many awards have been won, the perfect body, or the most beautiful outfits. It’s the pain, the hardships, the lows. I don’t care that my lows have been so public, I’m actually quite empowered by them,” she shared with the magazine.

The actor, who is basking in the success of ‘Kushi’, has ‘Citadel’ with Varun Dhawan in the pipeline. Samantha is currently focusing on her health and wellness and is planning to travel as much as she can. While not seeking external validation, the actress hopes to become a better actor by experiencing whatever difficulties life throws at her.