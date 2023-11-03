Samantha unveils special video for ‘The Marvels’ in Hyderabad

The actress also channelled her inner superhero and struck a power-pose with special fans and cosplayers who brought their A-game.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:04 PM, Fri - 3 November 23

Hyderabad: After her memorable association with Marvel Studios for 2019’s blockbuster hit ‘Captain Marvel’, Tollywood actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has always been a true-blue super hero fan returned to welcome audiences in her inimitable style to join her excitement for the film. As Samantha unveiled the special video for ‘The Marvels’ in Hyderabad, the actress also channelled her inner superhero and struck a power-pose with special fans and cosplayers who brought their A-game.

At a grand event held in Hyderabad, the ‘Kushi’ actress announced that the advance bookings will open across the country from Saturday, November 4. The much-awaited Marvel Studios’ ‘The Marvels’ releases on November 10.

Sharing her excitement about ‘The Marvels’ and her love for Captain Marvel, Samantha said, “Captain Marvel has always been one of my most favourite superheroes and Avenger, I am thrilled to associate with Marvel India once again for this epic Diwali entertainer that has not just one, but three powerful superheroes this time fighting the ultimate battle of Good vs Evil. The Marvels looks like an epic action-packed entertaining ride at the cinemas, and I just can’t wait to watch it on the big screen this Diwali!”