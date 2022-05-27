| Samantha Responds To Troll Who Said She Will Die Alone With Cats And Dogs

Samantha responds to troll who said, ‘she will die alone with cats and dogs’

By IANS Published: Published Date - 10:01 PM, Fri - 27 May 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was trolled by an unknown Twitter user, gracefully blunted the offensive remark aimed at her.

Samantha has now responded forcefully to a social media troll who made an offensive remark about her. Under one of Samantha’s recent tweets, a netizen commented, “She’s (Sam) is going to end up dying alone with cats and dogs.” The actress was quick to respond, calmly and effectively shutting down the troll. “I’d consider myself lucky,” Samantha’s response reads. After the ‘Kushi’ lady responded with a sarcastic retort, the netizen quickly deleted the tweet.

Here is the deleted tweet

Samantha is one of the few celebrities who aren’t afraid to speak out against unwelcome social media trolls. She recently wrapped the first schedule of her highly-anticipated film ‘Kushi,’ in which she co-stars with Vijay Deverakonda. Her other films, ‘Yashoda,’ and ‘Shakuntalam,’ will be released by the end of the year.

