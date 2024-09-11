Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares glimpse of her “golden life” with fans

Samantha shared a video on Instagram titled "Life's Golden," offering a glimpse into her daily routine. The clip starts with "a day in my life" and shows Samantha glowing in the sunlight at 6:30 AM. She also shares moments of her doing oil pulling and using Gua Sha.

By IANS Updated On - 11 September 2024, 03:50 PM

Mumbai: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has given her fans and followers a peek into a day in her life, which she describes as “Golden life”.

Samantha took to Instagram, where she shared a video giving a glimpse of what she does in a day and captioned it: “Life’s Golden.”

The video begins with “a day in my life” written on the clip. It then begins with Samantha flaunting a golden glow and captioned it “Sunlight at 6.30”. She then shared a glimpse of her doing oil pulling and Gua Sha.

She then revealed that she hits the gym at 7.00 AM. She then shared moments of her praying, going for red light therapy, pickle ball and meditating. The actress mentioned that by 10.00 PM she is in bed.

On the work front, Samantha will be seen alongside Varun in ‘Citadel Honey Bunny’, which will drop on November 7.

‘Citadel Honey Bunny’ is the Indian counterpart of the larger global series ‘Citadel’ which starred Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden in the lead.

Samantha, who has mostly worked in Telugu and Tamil films. She made her debut in 2010 “Ye Maaya Chesave”. She was then seen in “Neethaane En Ponvasantham”, “Eega”, “Dookudu”, “Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu”, “Attarintiki Daredi”, “Kaththi”, “Theri”, “24”, “Mersal” and “Rangasthalam”.

She gained major acclaim with her work in “Mahanati” in 2018, “Super Deluxe” and “Majili”. She made her Hindi debut with “The Family Man” in 2021. She was last seen onscreen in “Shaakuntalam” and “Kushi”.

In 2022, Samantha announced that she was diagnosed with dermatomyositis. In April, on her 37th birthday, she announced her new film tentatively titled “Bangaram”, which will be produced under Samantha’s banner Tralala Moving Pictures as its maiden production venture.