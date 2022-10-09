‘Down but not out’, says Samantha Ruth Prabhu

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:26 PM, Sun - 9 October 22

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has stayed away from social media platforms for a long time now for reasons unknown. There were reports circulating on social media platforms that the actor has fallen ill and is taking treatment for skin disease, but neither the actor nor her team confirmed the same. Some others speculated that the actor is busy preparing for her next project ‘Citadel’ with Bollywood star Varun Dhawan.

So, when the ‘Shaakuntalam’ actor shared a cryptic post yesterday, fans and friends expressed their excitement. Posting a picture of her pet pitbull Sasha hiding his face under the pillow, Sam wrote in the caption, “Down not out”. It looked like Samantha was referring to her illness and that she will return with a bang once she recuperates.

“Stronger than ever,” wrote film director Shiva Nirvana, and director Nandini Reddy added, “Hello hello hello.” Varun Dhawan added bicep, peace, and hands-up emojis. Stylist Preetham Jukalker added a red heart emoji. “Waiting for ur post sam (sic),” commented a fan.

Earlier, Samantha was a social media butterfly and would give fans an update on her day-to-day activities via Instagram Stories and posts. However, over the past few months, she has only been posting about her film projects and brand endorsements leading to speculation in the industry.

On the work front, Samantha also has ‘Kushi’ with actor Vijay Deverakonda in the pipeline.