| Samanthas Hair Stylist Rohit Bhatkar Pens Heartfelt Note As She Goes On Her Healing Journey

Samantha’s hair stylist pens heartfelt note as she embarks on healing journey

Samantha's hairstylist Rohit Bhatkar took to Instagram where he penned a long note and a string of pictures from their time together.

By IANS Published Date - 02:15 PM, Fri - 14 July 23

Mumbai: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu‘s hairstylist has penned an emotional note as the star is going on a year-long break to take care of her health as she suffers from myositis.

Samantha’s hairstylist Rohit Bhatkar took to Instagram where he penned a long note and a string of pictures from their time together.

Rohit recalled their work and fun memories in his note.

He wrote: “2 years. 1 sensational music video. 3 movies. 7 brand campaigns. 2 editorials. And lifetime of memories. We saw it all from sunny days to rainy days, From tears of joy and laughter to tears of pain and agony. From being confident to being vulnerable, From our highs to our lows and then back up. What a beautiful ride it has been with you. Certainly one to remember.”

Bidding goodbye, Rohit wished more power to Samantha in her road to recovery.

“As you now go on a healing journey I wish you more strength and power to you. And that you unfold certain dimensions of your existence which you never tapped on up until now. Upwards and onwards. Big hug and lots of love to you Sam!”

He added: “Remember that ‘you are that wild flower which grew even after the forest fire’. Know that we will all be waiting for you to come back even stronger than ever.……. Until next time friend (heart emoji) @samantharuthprabhuoffl.”

On the work front, Samantha will next be seen in ‘Kushi’, her second Telugu film opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

She will also be seen in the Indian adaptation of ‘Citadel’ with Varun Dhawan.