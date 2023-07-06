Samantha to take break from films for one year

Samantha’s publicist, Mahendra, confirmed that she would be taking a break of about one year. So, the actor hasn’t signed up for any new movies and was waiting to wrap up her ongoing projects.

03:57 PM, Thu - 6 July 23

Hyderabad: Back in June 2022, Samantha was diagnosed with Myositis. But even then, she has been working continuously on her films and shows while undergoing treatment. However, the actor recently decided to take a break from movies and shows, and focus on getting herself treated. She’ll be going to the US for treatment and therapy.

She has now completed shooting for the Indian chapter of ‘Citadel’ with Varun Dhawan. She will leave for the US after wrapping up shooting for her upcoming movie ‘Kushi’ with Vijay Deverakonda. The final schedule of the shooting is going on in Rajahmundry right now.

‘Kushi’ will be her second movie with the director Shiva Nirvana who gave her a big hit ‘Majili’. The film will hit the theatres in September.

