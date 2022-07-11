Samantha’s ‘Yashoda’ shoot wrapped up, except for a song

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:59 PM, Mon - 11 July 22

Hyderabad: While the first glimpse of Samantha’s ‘Yashoda’, released earlier, created a huge buzz all-over India, the movie’s team wrapped up the shoot except for a song.

With its enthralling content setting huge expectations, the film, directed by the talented duo Hari-Harish, is being produced by senior producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad as Production No. 14 under Sridevi Movies banner.

Speaking on the occasion, producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad says, “Wrapping up the shoot in 100 days, we’re making ‘Yashoda’ on uncompromised budget. With just one song left for our shoot, our CGI work is already in progress. As the dubbing work is set to begin from July 15, we’re also hoping finish dubbing work for other languages simultaneously. Also, we’re planning to promote this pan-Indian film on a large scale.”

Keeping all this in mind, the team has decided to make this edge-of-the-seat thriller’s output perfectly ready for a worldwide release. “Samantha has showed sheer dedication and commitment in playing the titular role, especially in the high-octane action sequences. We are aiming to release the movie in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. The film’s teaser and songs are on their way to raise the viewers’ expectations,” he adds.

Besides Samantha, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma and others are playing major roles.

The music is composed by Manisharma, while lyrics are penned by Chandrabose and Ramajogayya Sastry. The camera is crinkled by M Sukumar for the film which has dialogues by Pulagam Chinnarayana, and Dr. Challa Bhagyalaxmi.