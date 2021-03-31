Samsung TV Plus arrives in India, available on Galaxy phones too

TV Plus will also be available on most Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablet devices with O OS (operating system) or higher software version.

By | Published: 12:40 pm

Gurugram: The South Korean giant on Wednesday announced the launch of Samsung TV Plus, a service which offers consumers ad-supported select live channels and on-demand videos, with no additional device such as a set top box, in the India market.

To access the service, the consumers will need is a Samsung Smart TV (2017 model onwards) and an internet connection, the company said in a statement.

TV Plus will also be available on most Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablet devices with O OS (operating system) or higher software version.

Services for Galaxy smartphones are expected in April. The TV Plus app can be downloaded from both, Samsung Galaxy Store and Google Play Store.

“Consumers now immensely value great media content, reason why we chose to introduce Samsung TV Plus in India. Over the next few months, we expect to scale TV Plus to add more channels and content,” said Reshma Prasad Virmani, Director, Services, Samsung India.

In India, Samsung TV Plus will immediately be live across all Smart TV models from 2017 to 2021 and users will be able to access 27 global and local channels.

The company said that more partners will be on-boarded soon to make the service more robust.

With the launch in India, Samsung TV Plus is now available in 14 countries including the US, Canada, Korea, Switzerland, Germany, Austria, UK, Italy, France, Spain, Australia, Brazil and Mexico.