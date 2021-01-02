Samsung’s Galaxy SmartTag for tracking lost items ‘coming’ in Jan

The ‘Galaxy SmartTag’ would use Bluetooth to connect with nearby devices and broadcast its location.

New Delhi: Samsung is likely to launch a new Tile-like device for tracking lost items like its own devices, along with unveiling Galaxy S21 series, this month.

The ‘Galaxy SmartTag’ would use Bluetooth to connect with nearby devices and broadcast its location.

It will help users find it later if they misplace whatever it’s attached to.

“It’ll be powered by a replaceable button cell battery, according to a regulatory filing,” reports GSMArena.

Samsung’s tracker is more like a Tile, which is a tiny Bluetooth tracker and easy-to-use app that finds your phone, keys, and anything you don’t want to lose – in seconds.

Attach a Tile to an item and locate it by sound, by seeing its last known location on a map, or by marking it as “lost” and getting an alert when it’s found. And this is exactly what Galaxy SmartTag is going to do too.

According to GizmoChina, the Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag tracker will have a rounded square shape that is reminiscent of Tile trackers.

There seems to be a ring shape at the centre and a cut-out at the top, “which could either be a button that can be pressed to find a connected phone”.

The report also said that the Smart Tag would come in black and white (oatmeal) colours.

Apple has also been working on Tile-trackers called AirTag but there is no information on when the tech giant plans to launch the Bluetooth-based tracker.