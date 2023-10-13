| Sandeep Shandilya Is The New Hyderabad Police Commissioner

Hyderabad: Senior IPS officer Sandeep Shandilya was posted as Hyderabad Police Commissioner by the State government on Friday.

An order to this effect was issued by the Chief Secretary A.Santhi Kumari.

Shandilya, who is a 1993 batch officer, was last posted as Director, Telangana State Police Academy (TSPA). He earlier served as Additional DG, Railways and Road Safety, DG, Prisons, CID, ISW and also Police Commissioner, Cyberabad.

