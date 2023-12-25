Alprazolam sale reached alarming proportions in Telangana: Shandilya

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:06 PM, Mon - 25 December 23

Sandeep Shandilya, Director of Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB)

Hyderabad: Sandeep Shandilya, Director of Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB), said that the situation regarding sale of Alprazolam has reached alarming proportions in Telangana and urged all agencies to work collectively to stop its manufacture and sale. “It has crossed the threshold and only with concerted efforts and dedication we can retrieve the situation,” he said.

Shandilya stressed upon the need for coordination of Drugs Control Administration, health agencies and excise department for eradication of usage of alprazolam. He said that Alprazolam is a very dangerous chemical. It is highly addictive and the user develops quick physical dependence.

Risk of abuse is very high. The withdrawal symptoms of this drug are very painful and heart rendering, he explained. Shandilya said that Alprazolam is being manufactured in rogue factories and raw materials like Benzoyl Cyanide are used in its preparation. Thus, there is a grave risk that any small mix up in the manufacturing may lead to disastrous consequences.