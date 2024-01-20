TSNAB arrest five including Sameer Hospital Chairman for supplying Fentanyl injections illegally

Three days ago, the police arrested the wife of Dr. Ahsan Mustafa and one more person for allegedly selling the vials illegally

Published Date - 20 January 2024

Hyderabad: Five more persons including the Chairman and Director of Sameer Hospital were arrested by the Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) on Saturday for allegedly supplying Fentanyl injections illegally.

The arrested persons are Shoaib Subhani (37), chairman of the hospital, Mohd Abdul Mujeeb (47) director of hospital, Syed Naseeruddin (28) pharmacist, Mohd Zaffer (27) pharmacist and Gopu Srinivas (52). The prime suspect Dr. Ahsan Mustafa Khan is absconding.

Sandeep Shandilya, Director TSNAB, said there was connivance between the distributor and hospital management in the racket and added, “the management was forging the documents and using the name of Oncologist Dr Shaik Saleem to buy the drugs from the company.”

Three days ago, the police arrested the wife of Dr. Ahsan Mustafa and one more person for allegedly selling the vials illegally. The police had seized over 50 vials from them.

Subhani and Mujeeb were previously arrested by the police in 2020 for allegedly cheating people by claiming to be doctors. The police appealed to the people to inform them about drug trafficking on their helpline 8712671111.