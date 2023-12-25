Alprazolam supply racket busted, 16 held

TSNAB carries out multiple raids, excise constable among those arrested

By Asif Yar Khan Updated On - 10:44 PM, Mon - 25 December 23

Sandeep Shandilya

Hyderabad: In one of the biggest operations, the sleuths from Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) arrested 16 persons including a constable from Excise department who were allegedly involved in manufacture and supply of Alprazolam, which is a short-acting synthetic tranquilizer, and seized large quantities of the drug.

The TSNAB sleuths had raided multiple places during the operations and traced that the manufacturers, transporters and suppliers had created a sophisticated network from end to end, to carry out the illegal business that guarantees huge profits.

In the biggest catch, the police apprehended, Kiran Kumar, managing director of Parameshwara Chemicals, Vijayawada and found that he had prepared 70 kilograms of Alprazolam after taking a factory on lease. “Kiran took the factory on lease for five days and paid Rs 5 lakh per day to the owners. The Alprazolam drug manufactured there was channelled through suppliers into the market,” said TSNAB Director, Sandeep Shandilya.

In the follow up investigation, the police arrested Narender of Cherlapally, Sandila Krisna of Mettuguda and Satish Goud of Suryapet. Satish supplied the drug to six persons Kondal, Sathyam, Ravi, Tulasidas, I Sathyam and another person. The six persons are presently absconding.