Sangareddy: BRS leaders protests over comments made by Revanth Reddy against BRS women leaders

They have staged rasta-rokos blocking the traffic on busy roads across the erstwhile Medak district and burnt the effigy of the Chief Minister demanding his apology.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 August 2024, 05:56 PM

BRS district president Jogu Ramanna participates in protest of the party against Chief Minister Revanth Reddys remarks against two women legislators, in Adilabad on Thursday

Sangareddy: Bharat Rastra Samithi (BRS) leaders staged protests condemning the objectionable comments made by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy against senior women BRS leaders P Sabitha Indra Reddy and V Sunitha Lakshma Reddy.

The BRS cadre and leaders staged protests across all the constituency headquarters in the erstwhile Medak district. They have threatened to continue the protests until Revanth apologizes to BRS women MLAs.