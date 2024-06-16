Sangareddy: Denied entry into factory, employee ends life

Meanwhile, representatives of the management said Mahesh had reached the factory in an inebriated condition, after which they refused to allow him to work on Saturday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 June 2024, 06:56 PM

Sangareddy: In a shocking incident, a private employee ended his life, allegedly by touching a 33-KV electricity line when the security denied him entry into the factory for coming late to duty by a few minutes on Saturday night.

The incident happened at NCL AllTek and Seccolor Limited at Turkal Khanpur in Hathoora mandal. The man, Chekkala Mahesh (35), a resident of Sadul Nagar, was working with the same factory for the last few years.

“He had to attend the night shift on Saturday but he got a bit late,” relatives said.

The relatives and villagers staged a protest at the factory demanding justice for the bereaved family on Sunday morning. They also sought action against the security guards who prevented Mahesh from entering the factory.

In a fit of rage, he climbed an electricity pole and touched live electric wire. He slipped off the pole after suffering a massive electric shock.

The police, who reached the spot, convinced the relatives to withdraw the protest. The management agreed to pay Rs.11 lakh as ex gratia to Mahesh’s wife.