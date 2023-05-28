Sangareddy District: Woman sets husband on fire after dispute

In a sensational incident, a woman set her husband on fire after dousing him with diesel at Ootla village in Sangareddy.

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 05:00 PM, Sun - 28 May 23

Sangareddy: In a sensational incident, a woman set her husband on fire after dousing him with diesel at Ootla village in Sangareddy in the early hours of Sunday.

The man Sunku Narasimhulu (35) was in deep sleep, when his wife Yadamma (30) doused him with diesel and set him on fire.

Narasimhulu sustained 90 per cent burns and was rushed to Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad for better treatement. The reason for the attempt to murder was said to be family disputes.

A case was registered.