Proposal rejected, youngster attacks girl with razor in Sangareddy

A youngster, whose proposal was reportedly rejected by a girl, attacked her with a razor at Tara Government Degree College in Sangareddy.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:36 PM, Wed - 24 May 23

Sangareddy: A youngster, whose proposal was reportedly rejected by a girl, attacked her with a razor at Tara Government Degree College in Sangareddy on Wednesday.

The victim Akhila, a resident of Manoor, was a degree second year student in the college. The accused, Praveen Kumar, was a resident of Ryakala Pothangal in Narayankhed Mandal. Akhila and Praveen Kumar had met two years ago when he was working in a Mee Seva Centre in Narayankhed. Since then, Kumar was proposing to her, but she had refused to accept his proposal.

When she came to college on Wednesday to appear for an examination, he confronted her and attacked her with a razor. She managed to escape with minor injuries. Students in the college caught hold of him and handed over him to the Sangareddy Town Police. A case was registered.