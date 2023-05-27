Telangana: Seven held for murder of man in Sangareddy

Veeramani had killed Ramulu, with whom she had an extramarital affair, with the help of her relatives and friends as Ramulu was allegedly misbehaving with her minor daughter

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:30 PM, Sat - 27 May 23

The Police producing the accused before media in Medak on Saturday.

Sangareddy: The Kulcharam police have arrested seven persons in connection with the murder of K Ramulu, 35, whose body was found in the Manjeera River on May 25.

According to the police, Ramulu, a native of Pati Ghapur village in Patancheru, was killed by seven people led by Myadari Veeramani, with whom he had an extramarital affair. Veeramani had killed him with the help of her relatives and friends as Ramulu was allegedly misbehaving with her minor daughter, police said.

Medak DSP B Saidulu said the two were maintaining an extramarital affair for three years. However, Ramulu, despite Veeramani’s warnings, had started misbehaving with her minor daughter, following which she hatched a plan to kill him. She got her relatives and friends from Medak and Kowdipally and invited Ramulu to meet them on May 17. They then killed him with an iron rod and dumped the body in the Manjeera.

The seven arrested persons were Veeramani, Myadari Narsimhulu, Myadari Anirudh, Thakweer Singh, Patnam Mahesh, MD Arif and Myadari Swapna.

