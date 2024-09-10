Sangareddy: DMHO seizes lab for fake dengue positive reports

The DMHO observed that labs must declare the patient positive only after sending samples for the Elisa test

DMHO Dr Gayathri Devi is seizing a lab at a private hospital in Sangareddy town

Sangareddy: On the charge of reporting false dengue cases, Sangareddy District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr Gayathri Devi on Tuesday seized a medical lab at a private hospital here.

Following multiple complaints, the DMHO inspected several private labs on Tuesday. During her visit to Sishu Raksha Hospital located along a by-pass road in the town, the DMHO found that the lab was conducting dengue rapid card tests and declaring patients positive for the disease resulting in panic among the citizens.

She further found fault with the hospital management as they could not display the charges being collected from patients for various services being offered in the hospital. Apart from that, the hospital management had also failed to display the names of the doctors working in the hospital.

Later, when the DMHO inspected the lab at Charitha Hospital located at Sangareddy crossroads she found that the hospital premises are unhygienic, besides the hospital having no system in place to manage biomedical waste.

Dr. Devi seized the lab in the hospital for failing to maintain any records and not following fire safety measures. The DMHO also served notices to the management seeking an explanation.

The inspections were conducted in the wake of a rise in dengue cases.