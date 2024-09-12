Sangareddy: Driver escapes unhurt after bus rams into railing, hangs off bridge

The incident happened after the driver lost control over the steering of the bus on the Tandur-Zaheerabad road near Zaheerabad town

Bus stranded on brdige of Zaheerabad-Tandur road near Zaheerabad

Sangareddy: The driver of a private company bus had a lucky escape after he crashed through the cement railings of a bridge and stopped just short of hurtling down.

The incident happened after the driver lost control over the steering of the bus on the Tandur-Zaheerabad road near Zaheerabad town on Thursday.

According to the Zaheerabad police, the driver was heading towards Piramal Pharmaceuticals Limited to pick up employees of the firm when the incident occured.

The driver was alone on the bus at the time of the mishap and managed to get out of the bus unhurt.

A huge number of people from Zaheerabad reached the place to see the bus precariously hanging from the bridge.