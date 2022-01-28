Sangareddy: KCR to lay foundation for SLIP, BLIP in February

Sangareddy: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is likely to visit Sangareddy district during the first week of February to lay foundation stone for several important projects besides participating in a host of other progammes. The Chief Minister confirmed about his visit to Sangareddy to a host of leaders from the district who visited him in Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday and Friday.

- Advertisement -

Chandrashekar Rao will lay foundation stones of Sangameshwara Lift Irrigation Project (SLIP) and Basaveshwara Lift Irrigation Projects (BLIP). Rao will also inaugurate the newly built Government Medical College where the classes will commence from the next academic year. The Chief Minister will also inaugurate the newly built Telangana Rashtra Samithi Party (TRS) office near Sangareddy town. As part of his visit to the district, Rao will address a public meeting in Raikode Mandal of the district. The Chief Minister will conduct a review meeting with the elected representatives and officials of Sangareddy district during his visit.

After meeting the Chief Minister at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday, MLAs Chanti Kranthi Kiran, K Manik Rao, TRS District President Chintha Prabhakar, DCMS Chairman and other leaders visited Raikode Mandal headquarters on Friday night to identify a location to organise the public meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .