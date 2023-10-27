Sangareddy police seize 7 kg gold on Karnataka-Telangana border

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:02 PM, Fri - 27 October 23

Sangareddy: The Sangareddy Police have seized seven kilograms of gold ornaments from jewellery traders on the Karnataka-Telangana interstate border at Madgi Village of Mogudampally Mandal on Friday morning.

The four businessmen carrying the gold were identified as Sameer, Dheeran, Kumar and Shika. Since they were carrying the ornaments in a Scorpio vehicle without proper documents, the police seized the gold. The worth of ornaments was put at Rs 4.5 crore. The ornaments were being reportedly brought from Gujarat.