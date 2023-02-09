Sangareddy: Sarpanch found hanging in Pedda Mubarakpur

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:31 AM, Thu - 9 February 23

Representational Image.

Sangareddy: Digambar, 46, the sarpanch of Pedda Mubarakpur village in Sirgapur Mandal was found hanging on Thursday morning.

According to his family members, Digambar was suffering from some health issues for quite some time. He had submitted his resignation to the district Collector, citing that he was not able to discharge his duties as a sarpanch due to the health issues. However, the resignation was not accepted officially yet, it is learned.

The Sirgapur Police have registered a case while the body was shifted to the Area Hospital Narayankhed for postmortem.