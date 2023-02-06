Sangareddy: Villagers stage protest against toll collection on NH-161

As a huge number of villagers from 30 villages in Choutakuru Mandal gathered on the road, traffic on the newly developed NH-161 came to a standstill

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:37 PM, Mon - 6 February 23

Locals are staging a rasta-roko on NH-161 at Tadedhanpally in Sangareddy district on Monday.

Sangareddy: Locals living in neighbouring villages of Tadedhanpally village of Choutakuru Mandal staged a rasta roko demanding the NH-161 contractor to exempt them from paying toll charges.

As a huge number of villagers from 30 villages in Choutakuru Mandal gathered on the road, traffic on the newly developed NH-161 came to a standstill. They demanded the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the contractor to build an underpass to allow them to travel towards the Singuru project.

The NHAI had opened the toll plaza a week ago. The villagers complained that the contractor was collecting toll charges even before the works were completed.