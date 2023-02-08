Woman, daughter die after jumping into well in Sangareddy

The woman, Punyamma, 38, had reportedly tried to push her five-year-old son Ramu as well into the well, but he managed to escape

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:27 PM, Wed - 8 February 23

Woman, daughter committed suicide in Sangareddy on Wednesday.

Sangareddy: A woman allegedly pushed her nine-year-old daughter into an agriculture well before jumping into the same well at Ramateertham village in Nyalkal Madal on Wednesday. Both mother and daughter died.

The woman, Punyamma, 38, had reportedly tried to push her five-year-old son Ramu as well into the well, but he managed to escape.

According to the police, with Ramu alerting neighbours, villagers rushed to the spot and tried to save Punyamma and her daughter Sangeetha. However, they died by then. Their bodies were retrieved from the well and shifted to the Zaheerabad Government Hospital for autopsy.

Villagers told the police that family disputes could have led to the incident. A case was registered and investigation is on.