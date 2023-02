| Fire Breaks Out In Pharma Unit In Sangareddy

Fire breaks out in pharma unit in Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:40 AM, Wed - 8 February 23

Sangareddy: A fire broke out in the Lee Pharmaceuticals Limited unit at Gaddapotharam Industrial area in Jinnaram Mandal on Wednesday morning.

Company staff noticed the smoke and ran out as the flames began to spread in the factory.

Multiple fire tenders have been rushed to the place to douse the fire, with firefighting measures still on when reports last came in.