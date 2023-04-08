Man murdered at Kothagudem railway station

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:15 PM, Sat - 8 April 23

Representational Image

Kothagudem: A man jailed in a ganja case was murdered at Kothagudem railway station on Saturday.

The deceased Ravi Manmadha Rao (35) of Coolie line area in the town was said to have had a clash with an unidentified person on a platform at the railway station. The assailant in a fit of rage smashed his opponent’s head with an iron rod and fled the scene.

Manmadha Rao was jailed in January in ganja case and was released on bail on April 6. Government railway police booked a case and launched an investigation into the incident.