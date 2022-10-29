Sangareddy: Cancer patient drives car into lake, dies

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:07 PM, Sat - 29 October 22

Car is being pulled out of the Mahabub Sagar tank in Sangareddy on Saturday night.

Sangareddy: A 42-year-old man, Md Peer Pasha died, allegedly by suicide, by driving his SUV into the Mahabub Sagar in Sangareddy town on Saturday evening.

Pasha, of Shanthi Nagar, was suffering from mouth cancer and was depressed over this, police said. He used to work with a private company until a few months ago and had quit the job after being diagnosed with cancer. According to eyewitnesses, Pasha reached the lake bund alone in his car at 5.45 pm and even as people stood watching, drove the car straight into the lake.

Following a complaint from the locals, the police retrieved the car from the water. The body was shifted to the Government Hospital Sangareddy and the police have registered a case.