Sangareddy tops in paddy procurement payments, online updation: Collector

Collector said the district administration had set up 227 procurement centres across the district against the previous Vanakalam's 150 procurement centres.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:21 PM, Sun - 4 December 22

Sangareddy: Collector A Sharath said Sangareddy district was at the top among all districts in updating paddy procurement details online and making payments to farmers.

As of Sunday, they had procured 1.76 lakh metric tonnes of paddy from 34,978 farmers. A sum of Rs.290.57 crore was deposited in the bank accounts of 25,965 farmers.

As of Sunday, they had procured 1.76 lakh metric tonnes of paddy from 34,978 farmers. A sum of Rs.290.57 crore was deposited in the bank accounts of 25,965 farmers.

The Collector said they would deposit Rs 71.92 crore in the remaining 9,013 farmer’s bank accounts within three days.

Sharath also appreciated Additional Collector G Veera Reddy, Civil Supplies District Manager Suguna Bai, District Civil Supplies Officer Vanajatha, District Cooperative Officer Prasad, DRDO Project Director Ch Srinivas Rao, AD Marketing MD Riyaz and others for updating the details online and ensuring the amount is deposited in farmers accounts early.