Sanitation workers get Deepavali gift, Telangana government hike salaries

Prior to Telangana formation, sanitary workers salary was about Rs.8500, the Telangana Government increased it to Rs.12500 in 2014.

By | Published: 2:51 pm 3:16 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana Government has offered a Deepavali gift to sanitary workers by increasing their salaries. Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday announced enhancement of salaries of sanitation workers from Rs.14,500 to Rs.17,500 recognising their services, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

Prior to Telangana formation, sanitary workers salary was about Rs.8500, the Telangana Government increased it to Rs.12500 in 2014. Again in 2017, sanitary workers salaries were increased to Rs. 14,500 and now in 2020, the government has increased their salaries to Rs.17,500.

The Minister also announced that government will continue to disburse Rs. 10,000 instant relief to the recent flood victims in Greater Hyderabad. He appealed people to register their names in Mee Seva centres and bank account details to avail the benefit.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .