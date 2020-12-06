Sanjay Bangar wants Mayank Agarwal to open with Shikhar Dhawan in Tests

Bangar believes that India should tweak their winning opening combination and should give a chance to Mayank Agarwal alongside Shikhar Dhawan.

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:26 am

Hyderabad: With Rohit Sharma set to miss the Tests against Australia, India are in a dilemma on the opening combination. Mayank Agarwal is favourite to open in Test cricket unless the other opener Shikhar Dhawan keeps his place in the playing XI. The second opening option is still a tossup between Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill.

With KL Rahul in the team, there were plenty of opening options. However, former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar feels the visitors should tweak their opening pair. Bangar believes that India should tweak their winning opening combination and should give a chance to Mayank Agarwal alongside Shikhar Dhawan. “It’s going to be a toss-up right because Rohit Sharma, unfortunately, isn’t available for the team, so I believe they will have to go with Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan. Shikhar Dhawan is going to be a consistent factor, but whether they opt to go with KL Rahul, who has again been in fabulous touch, is something that needs to be seen,” Bangar said.

“KL Rahul has done great service to the Indian team in the recent past when he’s batted at No. 5, but I believe that Mayank Agarwal may just open with Shikhar Dhawan,” he added.

